Sherrod Brown says he is 'seriously thinking about' 2020 presidential bid

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSchatz: Dems will nominate a progressive in 2020 Sunday shows preview: Trump-John Roberts dispute, Ivanka emails in spotlight 10 things we learned from the midterms MORE (D-Ohio), considered a potential candidate for president in 2020, said Sunday that he is "seriously thinking" about making a bid for the Democratic nomination.

Brown said during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" that he has been "overwhelmed by the number of people from around the country that have said we should think about doing this.”

“We’re seriously thinking about it. We’re seriously talking about it with family, with friends and with political allies who have come to me about this," he added.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown on whether he has plans to run for president in 2020: "You know, I didn't have this dream of being President of the United States all my life ... but we're seriously thinking about it, we're seriously talking about it" https://t.co/plaPNllQ6H #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/T4Dirnwxw1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 25, 2018

Brown, who was reelected to the Senate earlier his month, added that he hopes his message of "the dignity of work" is a narrative among Democrats regardless of whether he runs.

Brown, who has previously pushed that message while campaigning, noted that President Trump Donald John Trump95-year-old charged as accessory to 36,000 deaths at Nazi concentration camp Former Reagan secretary of state says U.S. should work to end violence driving migrants to U.S. Puerto Ricans may have elected Rick Scott and other midterm surprises MORE "won the industrial midwest" in 2016.

"To turn that around, I hope that candidates running in the Democratic primary talk about the dignity of work, talk about respecting work, talk about when you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to get ahead," he said.

“We’ve seen profits go up. We’ve seen executive compensation explode. We’ve seen more productive workers, yet wages have been flat and as we’ve seen lots of heartache throughout my state and throughout the country," he added.