Sherrod Brown: 'Don't know' if I'm best candidate to challenge Trump in 2020

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who is mulling a bid for president in 2020, said Sunday that he doesn't know if he would be the best candidate to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump, Xi agree to 90-day tariff pause citing progress on trade disputes Trump ramps up airstrikes as Taliban peace talks remain elusive Trump’s new NAFTA faces uphill battle in Congress MORE.

“I don’t know. … I’ve said before, I didn’t dream all my life to be president, I wanted to play center field for the Cleveland Indians. That door has apparently closed," Brown said on CNN's "State of the Union."

CNN’s @JakeTapper: “You’ve said you’re seriously considering a run for the White House in 2020 … Do you think you are the best person to take on President Trump?”



Democrat @SenSherrodBrown: “I don’t know." pic.twitter.com/90g4BnVQBA — CNN (@CNN) December 2, 2018

But Brown added that he has been "pretty overwhelmed" with the number of people who approached him about running after the midterm election and said he believes his record of supporting workers would appeal to voters across the country.

Brown said he would fight for "better tax and trade policies," better health care and better consumer protections.

"I’ve heard from a lot of people about taking that on. And it’s not just a message that works in the industrial midwest and in states that we need to beat President Trump. It’s also a message for the X-ray technician in Oakland and the construction worker in Augusta, Maine," Brown said.

"It’s the respect and dignity of work matters for this country and neither party has paid enough attention to that," he continued.

Brown has said repeatedly that he is considering running for the Democratic nomination in 2020, including when he said last week that he was "seriously thinking" about it.

Brown also said on Sunday that he isn't committing to vote against a new trade deal the Trump administration worked out with Mexico and Canada, but wants changes.

--This report was updated at 10:54 a.m.