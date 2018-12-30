McAuliffe ‘obviously looking’ at 2020 run

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said Sunday that he is "obviously looking" at a potential presidential bid in 2020.

“I’m not going to announce right now. I’m obviously looking at it. I’ve got time. I’ve got a lot of great relationships. I have 40 years of working for this party. I have plenty of friends in many states, so I don’t have to rush into this," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Former Democratic Virginia Gov. @TerryMcAuliffe on Trump: “He is an angry, emotional, unstable man sitting in the White House.”@DanaBashCNN: “You sound like a man who’s running for President. Do you want to announce right now?”@TerryMcAuliffe: “I’m obviously looking at it." pic.twitter.com/KMekywDlyh — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 30, 2018

"But what folks want … is someone who is compulsively optimistic and realistic. And the Democrats have to lay out an agenda of success, of what we plan to do," he added.

McAuliffe, who is a close ally of the Clintons and was the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, pitched himself as a candidate who can get results.

McAuliffe added that, if he decides to seek the Democratic presidential nomination, he would "run on my record as governor," pointing to his work in Virginia on economic reform, criminal justice reform, education and health care.

"People want politicians to get results," he said. "That’s why I think governors are always important. We have to balance budgets. We have to build roads. We have to clean the roads. We have to fund education. Very results-oriented.”