Julián Castro on possible 2020 bid: 'I'm not going to be a single issue candidate’

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) on Sunday pledged that he will not be a "single issue" candidate if he runs for president, touting his support for a number of major reforms.

“I’m not going to be a single issue candidate if I run. I believe that what we need for America to prosper in the 21st century is a strong vision for the country’s future. My vision for the country’s future is that we aim in the 21st century to be the smartest, the healthiest, the most fair and the most prosperous country," the former San Antonio mayor said during an interview on ABC's "This Week."

Castro during the interview called for universal pre-K, universal higher education and universal health care.

When pressed by host George Stephanopoulos on how those programs would be funded, Castro said he supports higher taxes on wealthy individuals.

“I can support folks at the top paying their fair share," Castro said after he was asked about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) proposed marginal tax rate of 60 or 70 percent for individuals making more than $10 million.

Castro also called on corporations to “pay their fair share” in taxes.

Castro last month announced he was forming an exploratory committee for a possible 2020 presidential bid. Along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNew Dem lawmaker slams Gaetz for using the term 'Sacagawea' to attack Warren Here are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown Health care in 2019: 3 predictions for the year ahead MORE (D-Mass.), he is one of two Democrats with name recognition to have announced an exploratory committee for 2020.

Castro is expected to formally make a decision this week on whether to run.