Sunday Talk Shows

Haley says Trump’s remarks on Milley were ‘irresponsible’

by Lauren Sforza - 10/08/23 12:18 PM ET
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is the latest Republican to criticize former President Trump’s comments on Gen. Mark Milley.

“I just think it’s irresponsible. I mean, you don’t need to say things like that,” she told Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I think that any man or woman that has served our country deserves the highest respect. My husband is a combat veteran. He is deployed right now. They sacrifice a lot. Their families sacrifice a lot. And we should honor them every chance that we get.”

Haley’s remarks echo other criticism of the former president’s swipes at Milley last month, where he suggested the top military official deserved the death penalty over calls he made to China at the end of Trump’s term. GOP presidential candidates Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence have also pushed back on Trump’s comments.

“This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!” Trump’s post read. “A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!”

Milley said following the attacks that he will take “appropriate measures” to ensure he and his family are safe in response to Trump’s comments. 

“I’ve got adequate safety precautions,” the military leader said in response to a question about his concern about his safety from CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

Milley and the former president repeatedly clashed during Trump’s time in the White House. During his retirement speech last month, Milley proclaimed that the U.S. military does not swear an oath to a “wannabe dictator,” a dig at Trump, who hit back at him shortly after.

“Slow moving and thinking Mark Milley should never have made those calls to China’s Military Leadership,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Does this moron, together with WOKE FOOL Mark Yesper (Esper!), who said ‘yes’ to everything, have any idea how dangerous a situation he put our Country in? Look at his words – STUPID & VERY DANGEROUS!”

