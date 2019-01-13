Delaney pledges sole focus on 'bipartisan proposals' in first 100 days of presidency

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Top Ten Democrats for 2020 Potential 2020 contenders compete for staff in key states Five Democrats who could be dark horses in 2020 MORE (D-Md.), who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, pledged Sunday that he would focus solely on bipartisan proposals during his first 100 days in the White House if elected.

"What the American people are really looking for is a leader to try to bring us together, not actually talk like half the country’s entirely wrong about everything they believe, focus on where we have common ground, talk about big things for our future and really do things differently," he said during an interview on ABC's "This Week."

"One of the things I’ve pledged is in my first hundred days only to do bipartisan proposals," Delaney added.

Delaney formally announced his bid for the presidency in 2017, becoming the first Democrat to enter what is likely to be a crowded primary.

More recently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro hits Trump in campaign launch: 'A crisis of leadership' Julián Castro announces 2020 White House bid, swipes at Trump Tulsi Gabbard says she's running for president MORE (D-Mass.) announced an exploratory committee for president and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) officially announced that he is running.

When asked Sunday if introducing strictly bipartisan proposals would mean putting "Democratic priorities on the backburner," Delaney said the first 100 days need to be used to show the American people "that we can actually start solving problems."

"Then you start talking about some of the big things we need to do to build a better future," Delaney told "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos, adding that he supports universal health care and legislation to combat climate change.