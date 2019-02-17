DNC chair defends debate schedule after Biden says election process starts 'too early'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE defended the party's debate schedule on Sunday after former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020 Newsom endorses Kamala Harris for president Trump, Biden in dead heat in hypothetical 2020 matchup among Texas voters MORE said the U.S. elections process begins "too early."

"Actually, it started earlier in the past. When we were figuring out how many debates and when to start, we looked back 30, 40 years. And there have been debates that have started in February of the year before the election. So we're kind of in the middle of the pack," Perez said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Chuck Todd pressed Perez on the schedule of debates, which will begin in June, and referenced comments made Saturday by Biden, who is considering a 2020 bid.

"I think we have a tendency, particularly in the states, to start the whole election process much too early,” Biden said while in Munich.

But Perez said Sunday that the early debate schedule will work because "people have a real thirst for learning what our candidates are thinking about."

"And so I think we have found a sweet spot. ... I think we’re going to have a robust audience, probably, the largest ever. And what they're going to see are candidates who are focused on their issues. And that's what it's about," he added.

Sources familiar with Biden's plans told The Hill last week that Biden is almost certain to enter the race.