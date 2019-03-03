House Republican says he's not ruling out third party bid in 2020

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) said Sunday that he's not ruling out seeking the Libertarian nomination for the presidency in 2020.

Amash said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that he believes the United States needs a president who is "presenting a vision for America that is different from what these two parties are presenting."

“I never rule out anything. That’s not on my radar right now, but I think that it is important that we have someone in there that is presenting a vision for America that is different from what these two parties are presenting," Amash said when CNN host Jake Tapper asked if he would consider running.

"Right now we have a wild amount of partisan rhetoric on both sides and Congress is totally broken. We can’t debate things in a clear way anymore," Amash added.

Amash is a frequent critic of Trump and has sometimes bucked the president. He was one of 13 House Republicans who voted last month in support of a measure to block Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. Amash has said he believes the declaration is unconstitutional.

The Michigan Republican on Sunday called for a "return to basic American principles."

"I think that we need to return to basic American principles," he said. "Talk about what we have in common as a people, because I believe we have a lot in common as Americans.”