O'Rourke: Being a white male not a disadvantage in 2020 Dem field

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K Beto is the poor man's Obama — Dems can do better Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems MORE acknowledged on Sunday that he's benefitted from certain advantages throughout his life as a white man, but that he does not view that as a disadvantage in the 2020 race.

"I would never begin by saying I'm at any disadvantage at all," O'Rourke said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"As a white man who has had privileges that others could not depend on or take for granted, I've clearly had advantages over the course of my life," he continued. "I think recognizing that and understanding that others have not, doing everything I can to ensure that there is opportunity and the possibility for advancement and advantage for everyone is a big part of this campaign and a big part of the people who comprise this campaign."

O'Rourke praised the diversity in background and experience of the field of candidates seeking the Democratic 2020 in nomination before noting that he brings some qualities that others don't.

The El Paso Democrat noted that he's the only candidate running from the U.S.-Mexico border area and the only one who ran for state office in a traditionally Republican state.

"So there are some things, perhaps, that, you know, will be different about this candidacy, from the candidacy of others," he said. "If that's better, if that's worse, I don't know. I leave it to the voters to decide."

O'Rourke launched his presidential campaign last week, ending months of speculation and joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), among others, in seeking the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

O'Rourke served three terms in Congress before an unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Julian Castro hints at brother Joaquin's Senate run O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K MORE (R-Texas) last year.

He drew criticism upon launch of his campaign for his comments that his wife, Amy, raises their children "sometimes" with his help. O'Rourke has pledged to be more mindful about how he talks about his family.