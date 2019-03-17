Klobuchar on reparations debate: 'Have to invest' in communities hurt by racism

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump officials approve Ohio Medicaid work requirements | Klobuchar calls ObamaCare 'missed opportunity' to lower drug costs Congress: Stand with America's cancer survivors and repeal the medical device tax MORE (D-Minn.) said Sunday that she supports investing in "those communities that have been so hurt by racism" when asked where she stands on reparations.

Klobuchar, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, added, however, that "it doesn’t have to be a direct pay for each person."

"But what we can do is invest in those communities. Acknowledge what’s happened. ... Making sure we have that shared dream of opportunity for all Americans," she said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Klobuchar became the latest candidate to comment on the idea of reparations, which has become a growing debate in the Democratic presidential primary campaign.

Multiple other candidates have voiced firmer support for reparations for black Americans affected by slavery, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Klobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems MORE (D-Mass.) as well as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

The most fervent supporter of reparations has been self-help author Marianne Williamson, who has said she would like to set aside up to $500 billion for reparations if elected president.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Left-wing Dems in minority with new approach to spending Klobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' MORE (I-Vt.), meanwhile, has said he doesn't support reparations but, like Klobuchar, has said he supports investing in distressed communities.