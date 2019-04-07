Bennet: Biden controversy no joking matter

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetOvernight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US Bipartisan senators want 'highest possible' funding for carbon capture technology The Hill's Morning Report — Trump buys more time on Mexico and China MORE (D-Colo.) said Sunday that he doesn't think "anybody should make jokes" about allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Smerconish defends Biden: 'He's touched literally tens of thousands of men and women' Former US Sen. Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings dies at 97 Bill Maher defends Biden: 'He's not Harvey Weinstein or R. Kelly' MORE has touched women in ways that made them uncomfortable.

"I think this is a really important time in our country's history, when women are coming forward and able to say when they have been made to feel uncomfortable, whether in a sexual way or a non-sexual way," Bennet said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

Bennet, who has said he is likely to run for president if he beats a recent cancer diagnosis, added that it's up to voters to determine if the allegations against Biden are "disqualifying." Biden is also likely to announce a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination this month.

"On the question of whether it's disqualifying or not, that's up for the voters in a Democratic primary and in a general election to decide," he said. "But I do think people shouldn't make jokes or make light of it.”

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet reacts to former Vice President Joe Biden joking about physical contact in his first speech since allegations he made women uncomfortable: “I don’t think anybody should make jokes about it” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/wHVlYXN9Nn — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 7, 2019

Several women have come forward in recent weeks and alleged that Biden touched them inappropriately over the years.

Biden responded by saying in a video last week that he would be more "mindful" in respecting the personal space of women. But on Friday, he made jokes about the accusations in his first public appearance since the allegations were made.

“I want you to know, I had permission to hug Lonnie,” Biden said to the crowd of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference after giving a hug to Lonnie Stephenson, the union president.

Biden later invited children on stage and put his arm around one of the boys on stage.

"By the way, he gave me permission to touch him,” Biden said.