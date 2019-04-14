Inslee: 'People are coming to realize the urgency' of climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert Inslee2020 Dems defend Omar amid Trump criticism Schumer won't rule out killing filibuster Inslee calls for ending filibuster to pass health care reform MORE (D) said Sunday that "people are coming to realize the urgency" of climate change.

Inslee, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, added during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he believes focusing on climate change is the best path to the nomination.

“I believe it is the best path because people are coming to realize the urgency of this. Tied with health care it is the number one priority of voters in Iowa and for good reason," he said.

WATCH: Presidential candidate Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) talks running on climate change on #MTP.@JayInslee: “People are getting this. What used to be a graph on a chart is now reality.” #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/MrNgcYyO1p — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 14, 2019

Inslee launched his campaign last month and has centered the campaign around the environment and fighting climate change.

He added Sunday that "people are ready" to respond to climate change.

“People are getting this. What used to be a graph on a chart is now reality. It’s ash on the hood of your car. So people are ready for this. And they also understand the economic potential of this," Inslee said.