Schiff dismisses Trump's threat to investigate Biden

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of promoting evidence-free allegations to damage former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

"There's no evidence nor has there ever been any evidence that he was doing anything but trying to get the Ukraine government to crack down on corruption," Schiff said on ABC's "This Week."

“They’ve had an endemic corruption problem, and that’s what Joe Biden was trying to address,” he added.

Trump said Friday it would be "appropriate" for him to discuss opening an investigation into the former vice president and his family with Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump Jr. subpoena spotlights GOP split over Russia probes Impeachment or investigation? Democrats send mixed signals Bill Maher: Dems look weak in fight with Trump MORE.

The comment stems from Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, last week calling for an investigation into Biden. The call came after The New York Times reported that while Biden was vice president in 2016, he allegedly threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees unless the country removed a top prosecutor. The prosecutor, who had been accused of ignoring corruption in his own office, was later voted out.

Biden’s son Hunter was a board member of a Ukrainian energy company that the prosecutor had been looking into, according to the newspaper, but no evidence so far exists that Joe Biden working in his son’s interest. It is also unclear whether the official was even investigating the company at the time.

“Going after his son is just a method of going after someone the president believes is his most formidable opponent,” Schiff said on ABC.

Schiff had been asked if it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to take a job in Ukraine while his father was engaged in diplomacy there.

Schiff said he did not know the circumstances in which Hunter Biden took the job.