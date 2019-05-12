2020 Dem Michael Bennet: Trump 'most fiscally irresponsible president' in generations

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetMichael Bennet a welcome addition to the 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems: Trump doesn't deserve credit for the economy Students walk out of vigil for shooting victims after speakers talk gun control MORE (D-Colo.), a 2020 presidential candidate, on Sunday criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker backpedals after comparing Warren's Facebook proposal to Trump Booker: 'Thoughts and prayers' after gun violence are 'bullshit' Mike Pence tells Liberty University graduates to prepare to be 'shunned,' 'ridiculed' for being a Christian MORE for his spending decisions.

“Donald Trump has shown himself to be the most fiscally irresponsible president we have had in generations,” Bennet said on CBS's "Face The Nation."

“Here’s a guy who’s managed to rack up a $2 trillion deficit at a moment of full employment in the country, it’s almost impossible to do that.”

Bennet's comments came in the context of President Trump ordering a steep increase in tariffs on Chinese goods after top Beijing officials reportedly backtracked on previous agreements with the White House.

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Bennet how he would approach China if elected president.

“What I would do differently is mobilize the world against China’s mercantilist trading policies, which the president is right to point out have been unfair, but putting tariffs on our allies, putting tariffs on even the Chinese that are actually taxes on American producers, taxes on American farmers… I think are completely the wrong way of doing this," Bennet said.

The Colorado lawmaker is one of over 20 candidates competing for the Democratic nomination and a chance to challenge Trump.