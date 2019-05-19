Moulton: Trump 'lacks the credibility' to keep US out of war with Iran

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Dem Seth Moulton calls for expanding cannabis access for veterans Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights 'SleepyCreepy Joe' and 'Crazy Bernie': Trump seeks to define 2020 Dems with insults MORE (Mass.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls for Republicans to be 'united' on abortion Tlaib calls on Amash to join impeachment resolution Facebook temporarily suspended conservative commentator Candace Owens MORE, saying a weak U.S. commander in chief makes the world more dangerous and increases the chances of the nation getting dragged into war with Iran.

The Marine veteran told ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosProtesters chant 'liar' as de Blasio touts presidential bid on 'Good Morning America' De Blasio blasts Trump as he launches 2020 bid: 'Every New Yorker knows he's a con artist' Rand Paul: Mueller probe 'politically motivated,' 'goes even back to the Clintons' MORE that he's concerned about a Gulf of Tonkin-like incident taking the U.S. to war with Iran, just as the original incident helped start the Vietnam War.

He said national security advisor John Bolton John Robert BoltonOvernight Defense: Trump rails against media coverage | Calls reporting on Iran tensions 'highly inaccurate' | GOP senator blocking Trump pick for Turkey ambassador | Defense bill markup next week Trump: Anonymous news sources are 'bulls---' Trump to Iran: 'So call me maybe' MORE is pushing for war, adding that President Trump, having not served in the Vietnam War, "lacks the credibility to keep us out of this one."

"The fact of the matter is there are a lot of dangers we're facing around the world because we have a weak commander in- chief in Donald Trump. That's why in this race I'm taking him on not just as president but as commander in chief," Moulton said.

"We've got to start talking about how to make America safe and strong, from our communities to our border to across the globe to restoring America's leadership," he added. "And you do that through strength, you do that by showing how America will make the world stronger and safer together."

Moulton touted his Marine credentials and first-hand perspective of fighting in the Middle East to make his case, saying he had fought Iranians in Iraq.

"It was bloody. We won. And if necessary I will fight Iran again," he said. "But right now war is not necessary."