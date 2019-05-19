2020 hopeful Hickenlooper swipes at Dems on security, says Trump 'fueling national crisis of division'

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperInslee gives public option first test in Washington state Overnight Health Care — Presented by Campaign for Accountability — Momentum builds for federal laws enshrining abortion rights | Missouri lawmakers approve bill banning abortions at 8 weeks | Warren unveils plan to protect abortion rights Momentum builds behind push to pass laws enshrining abortion rights MORE (D) on Sunday took swipes at unidentified Democrats he said "would have the U.S. withdraw from global engagement."

"I feel that only through constant engagement and building up that trade are we going to get to full security. As we revive U.S. leadership we're able to not only make our country safer but more prosperous at the same time," the 2020 presidential candidate said on ABC's "This Week."

Hickenlooper said the only path to security for the U.S. was through "constant engagement."

Although he declined to call out any members of his party by name, he said many Democrats feel "we should back away from fair and open trade."

At the same time, he derided President Trump's "isolationist and reckless foreign policy," saying it "has actually made our country less safe."

"I'm running for president because Donald Trump has been fueling a national crisis of division and taking our country backward," he said.