Ocasio-Cortez: 'I do not see myself endorsing any time soon'

By Regina Zilbermints - 06/16/19 10:35 AM EDT
 
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezPolice say man trespassed into Ocasio-Cortez's office Police say man trespassed into Ocasio-Cortez's office Ocasio-Cortez starts petition to repeal Hyde Amendment MORE (D-N.Y.) said in an interview on Sunday that she's not ready yet to endorse a candidate in the Democratic 2020 presidential race.

"It's possible that I'll endorse later on perhaps, you know, I do not see myself endorsing any time soon," she said on ABC's "This Week."

"We haven't even had our first debates yet. I'm very interested in seeing how things play out," she added. "So we'll see."

 

 

Ocasio-Cortez has co-sponsored several bills in the past months with fellow progressive Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersButtigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' The generational divide of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party MORE (I-Vt.), a 2020 White House hopeful. She also volunteered on his campaign and he was a supporter of hers. She was asked if all that gives him an edge.

"I think what we really need right now is a presidential candidate that is going to fight for the well-being of working-class Americans and all Americans. And I think that he does that excellently," she responded. "I think his policies do that excellently. I believe Sen. [Elizabeth] Warren's [D-Mass.] policies do that excellently. And I think that that's really what we need to be looking for in terms of the agenda."

Ocasio-Cortez also said Democrats risk losing the presidency again to Trump if the party doesn't have a candidate fighting for "transformational change."

 

 

"I think that if we elect a president on half-measures that the American people don't quite understand the agenda of a president, you know, a that says we're fighting for higher wages but we don't want a $15 minimum wage, fighting for education but we don't to make colleges tuition-free, fighting for women's rights, et cetera, but we don’t want to go all the way with that, then I think we have a very real risk of losing the presidency," she said.

