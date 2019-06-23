Booker: Many African Americans found Biden's comments 'hurtful'

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrats talk up tax credits to counter Trump law Democrats target Florida Hispanics in 2020 Ghosts of 2016 primary haunt Democrats MORE (D-N.J.) said in an interview airing Sunday that comments made last week by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: I'd rather run against Biden Hickenlooper, Bennet bring deep ties to 2020 debate stage Biden: Roe v. Wade 'should be the law' MORE about working with segregationist senators were "hurtful" to many African Americans.

"This is about him evoking a terrible power dynamic that he showed a lack of understanding or insensitivity to by invoking this idea that he was called son by white segregationists who, yes, they see in him their son," Booker said while appearing on ABC's "This Week."

"I heard from many, many African Americans who found the comments hurtful," he added.

Booker said that he has "a lot of respect for Joe Biden" but that this gives him a responsibility to "be candid with him" and "to speak truth to power."

Biden was criticized last week after he touted his work with two segregationist senators as an example of "civility." Booker called upon Biden to apologize for the remark.

Both Biden and Booker are among two dozen people competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Biden has consistently polled as the frontrunner of the crowded field.