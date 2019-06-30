Julián Castro on Sunday blasted Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpCastro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage Harris campaign denounces far-right conspiracy theories about her race 2020 Democrats defend Harris over conspiracy theories about race, citizenship MORE as “a coward” for raising questions about the racial heritage of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAfter fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage Why President Trump was the real winner of the Democratic debates MORE (Calif.), a fellow 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

The president's eldest son last Thursday retweeted and then deleted a post by Ali Alexander, a conservative media personality, claiming that Harris “comes from Jamaican Slave Owners” but is “not an American Black.”

“Is this true? Wow,” Trump Jr. tweeted to his 3.65 million followers before deleting it.

Castro on Sunday called the move “disgusting” and said it “has no place in our politics.”

"You notice what he did. He tweeted it out, and then he deleted it like a coward so he could say, 'Oh, that was just a mistake,' but he knows what he’s doing. He’s giving voice to these racist, you know, utterances about Sen. Harris," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"We need to dispel them immediately and condemn them and then not give them any more life because they’re disgusting," he said.

Harris delivered one of the biggest moments of last Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate by challenging former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker: Biden causing 'frustration' and 'pain' with his words After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump Castro slams Trump Jr. as 'coward' for giving voice to questions about Harris's racial heritage MORE about his past opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate public schools.

She said busing personally affected her life and criticized Biden for touting his collegial relationships with segregationist senators James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.), calling those words “hurtful.”

“I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," she told Biden at the debate.

"But I also believe, and it’s personal and I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country," she added.