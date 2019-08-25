Walsh says employing 25th Amendment 'should be looked at'

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), who announced on Sunday that he would challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpGraham: America must 'accept the pain that comes in standing up to China' Weld 'thrilled' more Republicans are challenging Trump New data challenges Trump's economic narrative MORE in the GOP primary, said that invoking the 25th Amendment and removing Trump from office "should be looked at."

ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked Walsh during an appearance on "This Week" about a tweet from another Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld (R), that mentioned the 25th Amendment, which provides procedures for replacing a president in the case of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation.

"It should be looked at," Walsh said. "George, we've never had a situation like this. You can't believe a word he says. And again, I don't care your politics. That should concern you. He's nuts. He's erratic. He's cruel. He stokes bigotry. He's incompetent. He doesn't know what he's doing. George, he's a narcissist.

"The only thing he cares about is Trump," Walsh added. "He doesn't give a damn about America. He doesn't care about the border."

Walsh, a conservative radio host, was elected to the House in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave and served one term. He began as a strong supporter of President Trump but over the past year has emerged as a fierce critic of the president.