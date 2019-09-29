Booker 'offended' Republicans 'trying to shift attention' to Biden in 'Trump's scandal'

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment fight poses risks to both Trump, Dems Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night MORE (D-N.J.), a 2020 White House hopeful, said on Sunday that's he’s “offended” that Republicans are shifting attention to fellow Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump rips impeachment as 'single greatest scam' Liberals keep foot on the gas on impeachment Sunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit MORE as President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi: Impeachment worth losing House in 2020 Pelosi: Turning Texas blue is 'our hope for the future' State Dept. ramps up probe into Clinton email server: report MORE faces an impeachment inquiry.

“Joe Biden is a statesman. He is truly an honorable man,” Booker said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I will be standing firmly in defense of Joe Biden throughout this process because this can in no way besmirch his character, his honor and his incredible service to this country over decades,” Booker added.

A transcript of a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows Trump asking the foreign leader to investigate Biden and his son. No evidence has emerged to show wrongdoing by Joe Biden in his actions with Ukraine while his son Hunter Biden sat on a Ukrainian company's board.

A whistleblower complaint also accuses the Trump administration of placing transcripts of the call on a highly classified server.

“I am offended by the Republicans trying to shift the attention in this, in what is Trump’s scandal. This is a Trump scandal and potential violation of office,” Booker said on Sunday. "It should in no way effect the vice president in pursuit of the nomination.”

The 2020 Democrats are united in backing an impeachment inquiry.

Almost all House Democrats have also backed the inquiry.

--This report was updated at 10:40 a.m.