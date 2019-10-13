Buttigieg knocks Trump as a 'walking conflict of interest'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSunday Show Preview: Trump's allies and administration defend decision on Syria O'Rourke campaign says path to victory hinges on top 5 finishes in Iowa, Nevada O'Rourke raises .5 million in third quarter MORE on Sunday called out President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana's Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE as a "walking conflict of interest."

The South Bend, Ind. mayor told Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSanford: 'I don't know' if I would vote for Trump in 2020 Jordan refuses to say whether Trump asking China for investigation was appropriate Over 1,000 people attend funeral for veteran with no immediate family MORE on CNN's "State of the Union" that news that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress 'no quid pro quo' from Trump: report MORE's son, Hunter, has stepped down from the board of a Chinese firm and is vowing to do no foreign work if his father is elected president in 2020 shows a "difference in standards" between the Bidens and Trump's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Here you have Hunter Biden stepping down from a position in order to make sure even though there's been no accusation of wrongdoing, doing something just to make sure there's not even the appearance of conflict of interest," Buttigieg said.

"While in the White House, the president of the United States is a walking conflict of interest," he added.

He claimed the president's relatives use Trump's presidency to benefit their interactions with foreign governments and that his sons, in particular, pretend "the fact that their father is the president of the United States has no impact on the international business dealings that they do."

"It is a radically different standard, and we cannot allow this president to change the subject especially with unfounded allegations," he said.