Klobuchar says she's not worried about leaving campaign trail for impeachment trial: 'I meet whatever obstacle is put in front of me'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings The Senate jury pool is tainted Five questions looming over impeachment MORE (D-Minn.), said Sunday she isn't worried that missing time on the presidential campaign trail for a potential Senate impeachment trial will place her at a disadvantage in the primary race.

"I meet whatever obstacle is put in front of me," Klobuchar said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," after host Dana Bash Dana BashCNN's Cuomo tries to discredit Trump on overhearing conversations without speakerphone Michelle Obama presents Lin-Manuel Miranda with National Portrait Award Charlize Theron: We didn't want the politics to overshadow 'Bombshell' MORE asked the Senate Judiciary Committee member if she thinks she'll be at a disadvantage if she has to spend more time in Washington than on the campaign trail.

"And this is more than an obstacle, it's my constitutional obligation," Klobuchar added.

She said supporters who have endorsed her, as well as her husband and daughter, can continue to campaign for her.

Klobuchar said on on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that lawmakers' "first obligation is a constitutional one" and they have "no choice" but to push forward with impeachment proceedings.

"This is something where the founding fathers themselves, James Madison said, the reasons we needed impeachment provisions was that he feared that a president would betray the trust of the American people to a foreign power. That is why this is proceeding. I see it simply as a global Watergate," Klobuchar said.

"Back then, you had a president in Richard Nixon who was paranoid and he delegated to some people to go break into the headquarters and get into a file cabinet to get dirt on a political opponent. That is basically what this president has done on a global basis. Yes it is a public trial and the public will be able to see more and will be able to reach their own decisions, but in the end, it is our constitutional obligation and I can do two things at once.”

A potential impeachment trial in the Senate, which could take place in January, threatens to ground several presidential candidates during the crucial stretch heading into the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren receives endorsement from Illinois congresswoman ahead of Chicago rally Biden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign MORE (Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden Adam Schiff's star rises with impeachment hearings Kamala Harris aide says in resignation letter: 'I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly' MORE, (Calif.), Klobuchar and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings South Carolina judge used racially-charged, anti-immigrant language: report New Iowa ad compares Booker to the 'other Rhodes Scholar mayor' MORE (N.J.) would all need to leave the campaign trail for the trial, which could benefit former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Biden canvassers join Teamsters union California Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up New Iowa ad compares Booker to the 'other Rhodes Scholar mayor' MORE.