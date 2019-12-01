Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg late 2020 entry: 'We have strong candidates'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings The Senate jury pool is tainted Five questions looming over impeachment MORE (D-Minn.), a Democratic presidential candidate, knocked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergMichael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign Mike Bloomberg's heaven and hell EXCLUSIVE: 2020 Dem Andrew Yang releases tax returns MORE's late entry into the 2020 race.

Klobuchar dismissed the Bloomberg campaign's pitch that the billionaire saw a need for a candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Comedian Rosanne Barr to speak at Trumpettes' Gala at Mar-A-Lago Israeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project MORE.

"I have admiration for the work that he’s done. But I don’t buy this argument that you get in because you say ‘oh everyone else sucks.’ I just don’t," Klobuchar said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think we have strong candidates. I don’t think that any of the polling or the numbers show that people are dissatisfied with all their candidates. They’re just trying to pick the right one," she added.

"So my case is to make that it’s me."

Bloomberg entered the race on a more moderate stance compared to some of the leading progressive candidates, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren receives endorsement from Illinois congresswoman ahead of Chicago rally Biden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up MORE (I-Vt.).

“You seem particularly insulted by Bloomberg’s entry," NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddRepublican Senator says he's 'very comfortable' with Trump making call on Navy SEAL review Sanders campaign says it reached 4 million individual donations Johnson: I'm writing a letter to 'lay out what I know' about Ukraine aid MORE asked Klobuchar. "You’re saying hey, I’m the compromise — I’m the one that if [former Vide President Joe] Biden falters, and all of a sudden ‘hey you, you’re getting into my space!’ That’s what you sounded like.”

Klobuchar said she has been setting "that path" from the beginning.

"That you look people in the eyes, you tell them the truth. That no, we’re not going to give free college to everyone, but we are going to match our economy with the jobs and the education system that we have. I am the one that is the only one on the stage that didn’t get on that bill for kicking people off their current health insurance in four years," Klobuchar said.

She also said that she's "never going to be able to compete with two billionaires" in terms of spending.

"I’m not going to be able to buy this thirty-some million dollar ad buy," she said, seemingly referring to Bloomberg.

She added that she's also "not as well known" as other candidates bringing in more donations, but said she has taken in more than $2 million since the last debate.

"So we are expanding. We’re opening more offices in Iowa... opening more offices and adding staff in New Hampshire and in the other early states. And that’s because the momentum’s on our side," she said.