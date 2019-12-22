Klobuchar doubles down on Buttigieg attack: 'Experience does matter'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: 2020 race heats up as impeachment moves to Senate Klobuchar faces make-or-break Iowa sprint after strong debate Claire McCaskill: Young girls 'are now aspiring' to be like Warren, Klobuchar after debate MORE (D-Minn.) again hit fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 candidates send support after Biden press secretary diagnosed with lung cancer Hospital opposition to state health care reforms foreshadows challenges for Congress Buttigieg "wine cave" event attendee details the fundraiser in new op-ed MORE on Sunday, defending her experience as a Washington lawmaker.

"I just think the fact that someone has experience can be a really good thing right now when we have a president who went in there with no experience and has done nothing when it comes to helping regular people," Klobuchar on CNN's "State of the Union."

Klobuchar's remarks came in response to a question about her attack on Buttigieg during last Thursday's debate.

The senator hit the South Bend, Ind. mayor for what she said was him mocking "100 years of experience on the stage."

Defending her remarks, Klobuchar on Sunday touted some of her opponents' achievements.

"I pointed out to him that experience does matter, that is how we got the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau because of Elizabeth's work," she said, referencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), another White House hopeful.

She also touted Sen. Cory Booker's (D-N.J.) work on the First Step Act as well as former candidate Sen. Kamala Harris's (D-Calif.) work "helping consumers in California."

Klobuchar also said that her campaign has "huge momentum right now."

Her campaign raised more than $1 million in a day after the debate, she said.

She also said that she has had large crowds in "tiny, tiny towns" as she campaigns across Iowa ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses in February.