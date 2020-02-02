Yang says he expects to 'surprise a lot of people' in Iowa

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes Top 2020 Democrats step up spending sharply in Q4 Democrats come out swinging against new debate criteria MORE said Sunday that he expects to “surprise a lot of people” in Iowa.

ABC’s George Stephanpoulos pointed out on “This Week” Sunday, the day before the state's caucuses, that Yang has been in “a pretty consistent sixth place” in Iowa without reaching double-digit support.

“We think we’re going to surprise a lot of people on Monday night, George, and we’ve got a ton of support in New Hampshire,” he said. “I can’t wait to take this vision to the rest of the country.”

NEW: @GStephanopoulos: You have been in a 6th place in Iowa. After a big investment, can you go on with a finish like that?



Andrew Yang: "We think we're going to surprise a lot of people ... you know that the Yang gang will be here the entire way." https://t.co/K4MXKh6sNq pic.twitter.com/gvroZNqZOw — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 2, 2020

Stephanopoulos also pressed the presidential candidate on whether he’d be able to stay in the race if he didn’t earn any delegates.

“You know that the Yang Gang will be here the entire way,” he answered.

The entrepreneur said he can’t predict where his supporters “would head” if his campaign did not reach the 15 percent minimum support required to earn delegates, adding the campaign currently does not have plans to guide them.

“Many of them have supported Bernie in the past, but many of them supported President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE and they might just leave,” he said, referencing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.), who is one of four candidates expected to lead in the caucuses.

"I can't speak for where they would head," Andrew Yang says when asked where his supporters might go if he doesn't hit 15%.



"... many of them have supported Bernie in the past, but many of them supported President Trump and they might just leave." https://t.co/K4MXKh6sNq pic.twitter.com/rw4O38gER6 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 2, 2020

Yang currently places in sixth in Iowa at 3.8 percent, behind Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Pelosi says it was 'sad' to see McConnell 'humiliate' Chief Justice Roberts while presiding over witness vote MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for final vote on impeachment; 2020 Democrats make final push before Iowa causes MORE (D-Minn.), according to RealClearPolitics. The poll aggregator currently shows Sanders with a 3.6 percentage point lead in the state.