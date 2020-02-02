Buttigieg: 'If the Senate is the jury right now, we are the jury tomorrow'

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Iowa voters play pundit with decision time at hand MORE said Sunday that he understood the voter frustration over the impeachment process but highlighted the opportunity for “accountability” in the form of the 2020 election.

“I understand the sense of exhaustion that can come from watching this whole thing play out,” Buttigieg said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “SNL’s mockery of the trial almost seemed like it was a process that had more integrity than the actual trial having no witnesses at all and it beats you down, but if the Senate is the jury right now, we are the jury tomorrow.”

The flip side of this, he said, was “this is actually the year where there’s accountability.”

NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddTrump rips Chuck Todd for 'softball' Schiff interview GOP senator says impeachment trial will 'hopefully' serve as warning to Trump, future presidents Schiff says Trump tweet is 'intended to be' a threat MORE asked Buttigieg whether he considered himself equipped to run a general election campaign against President Trump Donald John TrumpCoronavirus death toll rises to 304 in China Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Palestinian Authority cuts security ties with US, Israel following Trump peace plan announcement MORE.

“I think we can fight fair but we’ve got to fight tough,” Buttigieg responded. “For one thing I’m not afraid of the kind of nonsense he’s going to throw around. I’ve seen worse things incoming than a tweet full of typos.”

Buttigieg also addressed Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibMichael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Tlaib vows to do 'better' after booing Clinton at Sanders event Stuck in DC for impeachment, senators hold ground in Iowa MORE (D-Mich.) booing Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMichael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' Amid Clinton attacks, Sanders tries to move past 2016 Is Hillary Clinton angling to become vice president? MORE at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems celebrate Black History Month Critical Iowa poll scrapped over apparent coding error Michael Moore: Clinton comments about Sanders 'divisive,' 'cruel' and 'a lie' MORE (I-Vt.) in response to Clinton’s attacks on Sanders, saying “I’m not going to tell [Clinton] or anybody else where to head," adding “the focus is not on relitigating a fight from 2016 or who said what where and when about social security in the 1990s.”