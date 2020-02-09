Biden says Sanders nomination would create 'uphill climb' for other Democrats on ballot

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Bloomberg meets with Democratic governors Mayors come to Buttigieg's defense over Biden ad MORE said on Sunday that Democratic candidates would face a "bigger uphill climb" if Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden says Buttigieg is 'not a Barack Obama' on NH campaign trail Democrats make final pitch at rowdy NH political spectacle Iowa Democratic Party reviewing results from 95 precincts following caucuses MORE (I-Vt.) wins the party's presidential nomination this year.

Biden, a Democratic candidate for president who has focused on making a case for his own electability, said Sanders labeling himself a Democratic Socialist could turn off voters in key swing states.

"Look, I'm not putting that label on Bernie. He calls himself a Democratic Socialist. Now you've been around George, as much as anybody, you're going to win with that label?" Biden said to George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week."

"You're going to help somebody in Florida with the label Democratic Socialist? It's going to go all the way down the line. That's what's going to happen. You're going to win in North Carolina? You're going to win in Pennsylvania? You're going to win in those states in the midwest?"

Stephanopoulos asked Biden, "So you think flat out Democrats can't defeat Trump if they have to defend socialism?"

"I think it's going to be incredibly more difficult," Biden responded.

"If I don't get the nomination and Bernie gets it I'm going to work like hell for him, but I tell you what, it's a bigger uphill climb, running as a senator or congressperson or governor on a ticket that calls itself a Democratic Socialist ticket."