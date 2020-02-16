Conway: Trump is 'toying with everybody' by attacking Bloomberg for stop and frisk comments

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway: We might have to impeach Trump again Democrats seek to drive wedge between Trump, GOP on whistleblowers Trump claims Pelosi ripping speech was 'illegal' MORE on Sunday said President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE was "toying with everybody" when he attacked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE for his support of stop-and-frisk policing, a policy Trump himself has endorsed.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: 'Just insane' Swalwell is talking impeaching Trump again Carville fires back at Sanders for 'hack' slam: 'At least I'm not a communist' Trump says Romney should have voted the same way on both impeachment articles 'if it was just the religion' MORE asked Conway about a since-deleted tweet in which Trump called Bloomberg a "total racist" over the Democratic presidential candidate's defense of the controversial policy, noting Trump said in a 2016 general election debate that stop-and-frisk had “a tremendous impact on the safety of New York City.”

“The president is toying with everybody by saying, had he said something like that everyone would say ‘racist, racist, racist,’” Conway responded, noting that Bloomberg also blamed the discontinuation of discriminatory “redlining” practices for the 2008 financial crisis.

Kellyanne Conway addresses the back-and-forth rhetoric between Michael Bloomberg and President Trump. The President has been attacking Bloomberg over his stop-and-frisk record despite his previous support of the policy. Kellyanne reacts exclusively on FOX News Sunday. #FNS pic.twitter.com/McRKEgJ1Y4 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 16, 2020

Conway also noted the allegations fro dozens of women of sexist comments by Bloomberg, saying “The comments he’s made about women, the Washington Post had to bleep out some of the actual words… that is all fair game.”

“Is it fair game for President Trump when he’s made sexist comments too?” Wallace responded, citing the “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump boasting about grabbing women’s genitals. Conway responded that Bloomberg’s comments are “far worse” than the “Access Hollywood” tape and that Trump's remark “was fully litigated… he won a month later.”

Conway also noted that Bloomberg is part of a field that has already seen every person of color drop out, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Campaign Report: New challenges for 2020 Dems in Nevada, South Carolina Beleaguered Biden turns to must-win South Carolina Harris, Castro introduce resolution condemning Trump aide Stephen Miller MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Booker, Cornyn introduce bill to fund school nutrition programs Hillicon Valley: Facebook suspends misinformation networks targeting US | Lawmakers grill census officials on cybersecurity | Trump signs order to protect GPS | Dem senators propose federal facial recognition moratorium MORE (D-N.J.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroDemocratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises Sanders holds commanding edge among Democrats in Latino donations: study Former HUD secretary criticizes Bloomberg on housing policy MORE.

“Is it really worth it to the Democratic Party in the age of the #MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter… you’re going to go backwards because Michael Bloomberg will spend money and will insult Donald Trump? The [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] voters are not going to take that,” she said.