Steyer says he expects better results in Nevada, South Carolina because of his 'inclusive' message

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerA Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg The Hill's Campaign Report: New challenges for 2020 Dems in Nevada, South Carolina Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina as Sanders climbs to second: poll MORE said Sunday that he expects better results in Nevada and South Carolina than he saw in Iowa and New Hampshire because of the increased diversity in the upcoming primary states and his “inclusive” message.

Steyer said on ABC’s “This Week” that his on-the-ground support in Nevada and South Carolina, which are “dramatically more diverse” than Iowa or New Hampshire, could give him the necessary momentum.

“What it also says is that I’m putting together a coalition of people, including specifically African Americans and Latinos, who are responding to a message that is inclusive,” he said. “And I’m putting together the kind of coalition that we're going to have to have in November 2020 to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE.”

The billionaire philanthropist has emphasized the importance of mobilizing minority voters within the Democratic party, saying Sunday the party needs “the entire diverse coalition of Democrats to show up” in 2020.

"This Week" host Martha Raddatz pointed to polls showing Steyer’s support among minority voters is “far behind” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren highlights work with Obama, Harry Reid in new Nevada ad Biden on Univision: Deporting 3 million 'was a big mistake' Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE’s in South Carolina and didn't surpass 0 percent in recent national polls.

Steyer responded that he needs “a great result” to gain “attention so people can learn who I am.”

“If I can show there that I can put together a coalition and take that with momentum into Super Tuesday with the kind of diverse coalition that I believe I’m building and I believe I will show, then that will give me the momentum and people will have to look at me as a serious candidate,” he said.

Steyer finished in Iowa with 0 percent of the vote and no delegates after spending $16.4 million on ads in the state. In New Hampshire, he received 4 percent of the vote but zero delegates after funneling $19.8 million on ads there.

The Nevada caucuses will occur Saturday.