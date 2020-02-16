Brazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile Donna Lease BrazileTrump says Fox News 'doesn't deliver for US anymore' after poll shows rising impeachment support Politicon announces lineup including Comey, Hannity, Priebus Trump: 'Top shows' on Fox News, cable are 'Fair (or great)' to me MORE said she was “extremely dismayed” by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergUnion leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Democratic rivals sharpen attacks as Bloomberg rises A Trump supporter's defense of Michael Bloomberg MORE’s reported sexist comments.

Brazile said on “Fox News Sunday” that The Washington Post’s report on women’s allegations against Bloomberg is “extremely” damaging to his campaign.

She added that she understands why some Democrats are backing Bloomberg because he has the resources to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpChanges in policies, not personalities, will improve perception of corruption in the US Union leader: Bloomberg can go all the way Pelosi: 'I'm not counting Joe Biden out' MORE but added his record made her “uncomfortable.”

“I mean I am uncomfortable with his policies in New York,” she said. “I understand he’s apologized. I get that. I’m for forgiveness. But I am extremely dismayed at the information I read over the weekend about the sexist work environment.”

The Sunday panel analyzes Michael Bloomberg’s record on race and a series of stories coming out that paint a controversial past. How damaging is all of this to his campaign? The panel reacts. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rGIzP7YRaD — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 16, 2020

Brazile, who joined the show’s panel, criticized Bloomberg’s support of stop-and-frisk policies which disproportionately targeted people of color in New York, saying it has taken him years to apologize for it.

“He has the resources, but I’m very uncomfortable with his record,” she said.

Bloomberg has been gaining in national polls, coming in third in last week’s Morning Consult survey, but backlash against his record has stepped up in the last week.

A recording surfaced of the former mayor defending stop and frisk in 2015, saying that "95 percent" of "murders and murderers and murder victims" are male minorities between 16 and 25 years old.

Several Sunday show guests went after Bloomberg for his alleged remarks about women and the stop-and-frisk policy, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway: We might have to impeach Trump again Democrats seek to drive wedge between Trump, GOP on whistleblowers Trump claims Pelosi ripping speech was 'illegal' MORE who said the former mayor’s comments were worse than Trump’s on the “Access Hollywood” tape.