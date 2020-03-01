Biden: Potential Super Tuesday loss 'surely doesn't help, but there's a lot of big states coming up after that'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE conceded that despite a resounding victory in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary Saturday he was at a disadvantage heading into Super Tuesday.

But he said on "Fox News Sunday" that his chances are better in states that vote after March 3, including Florida and Michigan.

The smaller size of Biden's presence in Super Tuesday states, including lagging behind some of his rivals in advertising and the number of campaign offices, “surely doesn’t help,” the former vice president told Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox News to host Bloomberg town hall on eve of Super Tuesday Fox's Chris Wallace to interview Joe Biden for first time since 2007 Chris Wallace 'horrified' by CNN's Acosta's conduct: 'It's not our job to one-up presidents' MORE. “But there’s a lot of big states coming up after that."

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not a pundit, and I’m not being a wise guy, I’m being deadly earnest: I feel good about where we are,” Biden said Sunday. “I think it’s about the message, I think that people know who I am, I think we’ve now begun to raise money, I think things are picking up but we’ll see.”

Wallace noted the flurry of spending by former New York Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE, including a three-minute spot set to air this week, asking the former vice president, “How do you compete with that?”

“On your show, by doing as much of the free press and earned media as I can,” Biden responded. “Money can buy a lot but it can’t hide your record and it can’t make you something that you are not. Mike is a solid, serious guy, he’s in the debates now and we’re able to discuss the differences that we have.”

“But I think the Democratic party is looking for a Democrat — not a socialist, not a former Republican, but a Democrat – to be their nominee,” Biden continued.

Biden also addressed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.), the Democratic frontrunner, suggesting he could hurt Democrats’ chances downballot. Pressed by Wallace on whether the remaining moderate candidates should unite around a single candidate against Sanders, Biden responded, “It’s not for me to tell any other candidate they should get out of the race, they’ll know whether or not they remain viable.”

“I think the primaries that are going to follow are going to winnow that field,” he added.