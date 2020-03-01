Biden says Sanders would have 'great trouble' helping Democrats keep House, win Senate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE said Sunday that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) would have “great trouble” helping Democrats retain the House and win the Senate if he is the party's is the nominee.

“You’re convinced that the Democrats will lose big in November if Bernie Sanders is the nominee?” host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosTrump says he wants 'no help from any country' in 2020 election Rahm Emanuel: Sanders is 'stoppable' National security adviser: 'I haven't seen any intelligence' that Russia is trying to help Trump MORE asked Biden on ABC's "This Week."



“I think he’ll have great trouble

bringing along other senators, keeping the House of Representatives, winning back the Senate and down-ballot initiatives,” Biden said.

The former vice president also said voters face a "stark choice" between himself and Sanders.

“It’s not about whether we restore the soul of the Democratic Party,” Biden said. “It’s about restore the soul, uniting this country, the whole country, and I think I can do that.”

Sanders, who also appeared on ABC’s “This Week” denied Biden’s arguments, calling them “absolutely untrue.”

“We’re gonna come together because we all understand that Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE is the greatest threat to this country in the modern history of this country,” Sanders said.

Biden had struggled to keep up with Sanders who won contests in New Hampshire and Nevada and was the runner-up in Iowa.

With the former vice president's win on Saturday in South Carolina, he now has 48 delegates, compared to Sanders’s 56. Ten South Carolina delegates have yet to be awarded.