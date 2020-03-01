Sanders calls himself an 'existential threat to the corporate wing of the Democratic Party'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) in an interview on Sunday called himself an “existential threat to the corporate wing of the Democratic Party.”

Sanders made the remarks on ABC’s “This Week” while arguing that he can unite the Democratic Party if he is its nominee for president.

“What I said is 'I’m an existential threat to the corporate wing of the Democratic Party,' ” he said. “For too long the Democratic Party and leaders have been going to rich peoples’ homes raising money and they’ve ignored the working class and the middle class the low-income people in this country.”

“That has got to change,” he added. “We’ve got to open the doors of the Democratic Party to millions and millions of people.”

The presidential candidate responded to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE’s earlier comments that Sanders would have “great trouble” in keeping control of the House and winning back the Senate.

Sanders countered that the Democratic Party will “come together” against President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE.

“I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there,” he said. “If Joe ends up winning, I will be there.”

The Vermont senator also predicted that his campaign has “an excellent chance to win some of the larger states.”

Sanders has led the Democratic primary race after winning New Hampshire and Nevada. But Biden’s win in South Carolina has boosted the former vice president.

The Vermont senator currently has 56 delegates, while Biden has 48 delegates, but 10 delegates still need to be distributed from Saturday’s primary in South Carolina.