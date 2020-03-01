Biden, Sanders condemn Trump amid coronavirus outbreak

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina primary 5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg MORE (I-Vt.) in interviews on Sunday both condemned President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE’s and his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates criticized the president’s response as the threat from the virus expands in the U.S., with the first recorded death from the disease confirmed in Washington state on Saturday.

Biden said on ABC's "This Week" that his response as president would have been “fundamentally different,” denouncing the administration for previously cutting funding to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and appointing Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceSunday shows preview: Trump administration prepares response amid coronavirus outbreak; Joe Biden makes his case before Super Tuesday Republicans give 2024 tryouts at CPAC Trump: Administration 'very strongly' considering closing southern border amid coronavirus outbreak MORE to lead the fight against the disease, among other concerns.

“This has been outrageous the way they proceeded,” he said. “They should let the scientists speak.”

The former vice president also slammed Trump for comments during a rally in South Carolina where the president called the Democrats’ criticism of the coronavirus response “a hoax” and compared it to the impeachment.

“This is not a Democratic hoax,” Biden said. “This is incompetence on the part of the president of the United States at the expense of the country and the world.”

“I see no preparedness other than political talking points, putting someone in charge who is not a scientist and muzzling the scientists," Joe Biden says on Trump's response to the coronavirus.



"This is not a Democratic hoax, this is incompetence ...” https://t.co/23kgGkwFyy pic.twitter.com/BZUdtNtDCl — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 1, 2020

Sanders on the same show also knocked the administration's reaction to the outbreak, saying that as governments globally are trying to combat the virus, Trump took to South Carolina to “undermine” the Democratic primary, which “blows me away.”

“How pathetic is it that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you’ve got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats,” the senator said.

Bernie Sanders slams Trump amid coronavirus outbreak: “How pathetic is it that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you’ve got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats.” https://t.co/wGwD0uWZ3e pic.twitter.com/cUE3T6Ts9u — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 1, 2020

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar also appeared on “This Week” Sunday and cautioned against the “partisan sniping that we’re seeing.”

“We don't need to have this made a political issue,” he said. “We're in a public health crisis here. We need to all be banding together.”

The coronavirus has infected 72 people in the U.S., among more than 87,000 worldwide. Almost 3,000 have been killed from the virus, with one in the U.S. thus far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.