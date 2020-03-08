Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson endorses Sanders

Civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) for president, the campaign announced Sunday.

“A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path,” Jackson said in a statement. “The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That’s why I choose to endorse him today.”

Jackson said former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE’s campaign had not reached out or asked for his endorsement.

Jackson said the Vermont progressive answered the concerns of the black community in his support of voting rights and renewing the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. The civil rights leader plans to speak at a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sunday.

He said the “black firewall” has changed the dynamics of the election and that campaigns need to appeal to the black community.

“That’s some of what the firewall needs and that Senator Sanders has committed himself to, and that’s why I can enthusiastically endorse Senator Bernie Sanders today,” he said, citing Sanders's wealth tax and "Medicare for All" plans.

Sanders announced the endorsement on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday after host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosTrump campaign sues Washington Post for libel Head of HHS says 'partisan sniping' during coronavirus crisis is 'unnecessary' Biden says Sanders would have 'great trouble' helping Democrats keep House, win Senate MORE noted Biden’s wins on Super Tuesday and support from nine former presidential candidates. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHillicon Valley: Harris presses Facebook over census misinformation | Austin cancels SXSW over coronavirus fears | Surveillance deal elusive as deadline nears | FTC sends warnings to Cardi B, other influencers Moderate Democrat fends off liberal primary challenge in California Harris presses Facebook over census misinformation policies after misleading Trump ads MORE (D-Calif.) offered her support to the former vice president Sunday.

“It’s no secret, George. You know politics in this country. We’re not going to get the most support of elected leaders, not most governors, not most senators,” Sanders responded. “But we are winning the support of grassroots America because we have an agenda that speaks to working people.”

Jackson has “been a leader in helping to transform this country, an aide to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so we’re proud,” Sanders said.

JUST IN: Sen. Bernie Sanders tells @GStephanopoulos that civil rights activist Jesse Jackson will endorse him later today.



"We have the support of virtually every major grassroots organization." https://t.co/X1LhrSyd0J pic.twitter.com/ABbajFTKab — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

Biden won 10 of 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday and now sits at 664 delegates. Sanders has 573 delegates allocated to him, although the Super Tuesday delegates have not been completely distributed.