Sanders criticizes Biden's voting record: 'People want somebody' who can make 'tough decisions in tough times'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE (I-Vt.) criticized former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden racks up union endorsements ahead of crucial primaries Sanders releases reproductive health-care plan Biden campaign unveils biggest ad purchase of 2020 cycle MORE’s voting record, saying on Sunday that “people want somebody” who can make “tough decisions in tough times.”

During an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Sanders said Biden did not “cast difficult votes” when he was a senator representing Delaware.

“What I'm saying here is that people want somebody who has a history of standing up and making the tough decisions in tough times,” he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders challenges Joe Biden's voting record: "What I'm saying here is that people want somebody who has a history of standing up and making the tough decisions in tough times." https://t.co/YRspNTKeLY pic.twitter.com/5s0Ez894I6 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

The Vermont senator cited Biden’s votes in support of the war in Iraq, the “homophobic” Defense of Marriage Act, which limited marriage to one man and one woman, and the Hyde Amendment, which prevented federal money from going to abortions.

But the Vermont progressive vowed he and Biden are committed to uniting the Democratic Party, no matter who wins the presidential nomination.

“And by the way I have said if Joe wins, I’ll be there for him to defeat Trump,” he said. “And he has said he will be there for me to defeat Trump.”

As the 2020 race shifts to states where ballots will be cast on Tuesday, including Michigan, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceFox's Brazile on 'go to hell' blowup: Chris Wallace 'gave me the talk' Chris Wallace: Trump and Sanders are the candidates with supporters who 'would walk through fire for them' Biden refers to Chris Wallace as 'Chuck' during Fox News interview MORE pointed out that the Obama administration’s backing of the 2009 auto bailout was important to the Great Lakes State.

“Well, the auto bailout was done by the Obama administration, it was a step forward,” Sanders said. “I think sometimes Joe is taking a little bit of credit as vice president for initiatives that were led by President Obama and by many members of the Congress.”

Biden currently leads the race after a strong showing on Super Tuesday, when Sanders won delegate-rich California.

Sanders who self-identifies as a democratic socialist is positioning himself to be the more progressive candidate to Biden, a moderate.