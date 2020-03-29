Biden on quarantine timelines: 'Worst thing you can do is raise expectations and then watch them get dashed'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWith VP pick, Biden can't play small ball in a long ball world Poll: Trump, Biden in dead heat in 2020 matchup Coronavirus pushes GOP's Biden-Burisma probe to back burner MORE said Sunday that the worst thing the government could do is “raise false expectations” about the quarantine time periods.

NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddRepublican senator: Trump's message on coronavirus recently has 'generally been better' De Blasio says April and May 'are going to be a lot worse' Colorado governor labels Trump 'socialist' over 'corporate bailouts' during coronavirus MORE asked the Democratic presidential frontrunner on “Meet the Press” how he would convey to American residents that they may have to continue social distancing in their homes for at least another 60 days.

Biden responded that the American public is “really strong and tough” and deserves to hear the “unvarnished truth.”

“The American people have never shied away from being able to deal with the truth,” Biden said. “The worst thing you can do is raise false expectations and then watch them get dashed – then, they begin to lose confidence in their leadership.”

Some scientists have suggested that the economy could not reopen until at least June, but there are conflicting messages coming from the government, with President Trump Donald John TrumpWith VP pick, Biden can't play small ball in a long ball world Coronavirus hits defense contractor jobs Wake up America, your country doesn't value your life MORE saying last week he hoped to reopen by Easter Sunday.

In the meantime, millions of people are in cities or states that have issued "stay-at-home" orders forbidding them from leaving their homes except in specific circumstances.

The former vice president said the country should encourage scientists to speak out their recommendations and analysis amid the crisis.

Biden said if he were president now he would implement the Defense Production Act to ensure private companies were enlisted to develop ventilators, masks, gowns and other equipment for first responders and doctors.

“Why are we waiting? We know they’re needed. They’re going to be increasingly needed,” he said.

The candidate added he would be addressing the next stage of funding needed because the three stages of stimulus packages are “not going to be enough to get us all the way through this.”

“There’s a number of things that I’d be doing, Chuck, that are not being done right now,” he said.

Biden also called on Trump to “get away from the childishness of this and focus on the problem” by listening to scientists and taking action.

The U.S. has documented more than 124,700 cases of coronavirus, and almost 2,200 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The administration has worked with Congress to send funding to combat the virus in three stages so far as some lawmakers signal at least a fourth stage is needed.