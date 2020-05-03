RNC chairwoman on recent polls favoring Biden: 'I don't rely on polling this far out'

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielSunday shows preview: America braces for next month of pandemic Trump lashed out at campaign manager over polling showing him trailing Biden: reports Democrats grapple with how to hold state conventions amid pandemic MORE said Sunday that recent polls showing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTara Reade says she is not ready to respond to Biden denial Tara Reade tells AP Biden complaint did not explicitly detail assault, harassment A Hillary Clinton-Barack Obama ticket to replace Joe Biden? Is it even possible? MORE leading President Trump Donald John TrumpMajor hotel group to return millions in PPP funding Trump administration's 'Operation Warp Speed' looking at 14 potential COVID-19 vaccines to fast-track Tlaib, Lowenthal pen op-ed asking Trump administration to release aid to Palestinians to fight COVID-19 MORE in key states are not reliable this early in the election cycle.

“I don’t really rely on polling this far out. As you know, Martha, the polling is going to fluctuate, and we all know the polling today is not going to be what we see on Nov. 3,” McDaniel said in response to a question from ABC's "This Week" host Martha Raddatz.

Raddatz had asked McDaniel about a reported call during which she and the president received “worrisome polling data based on his handling of the coronavirus and the economic crisis.”

NEW: “I don’t really rely on polling this far out,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked about recent polls and whether she’s worried that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening President Trump’s reelection message. https://t.co/0S3PJSE3zI pic.twitter.com/LRT3YwnEKd — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 3, 2020

The RNC chairwoman noted that polls conducted before the coronavirus pandemic showed voters approved of Trump’s management of the economy, which she said will be needed during the current economic downturn.

“What we have seen consistently, though, is voters approve of the president’s handling of the economy heading into this pandemic, and they recognize that he’s going to be the leader to restore the economy coming out of this.” she said.

She added that the polling before the 2016 election was “historically inaccurate.”

Three polls released in the last two weeks showed Biden leading Trump in the key states of Pennsylvania by six points, Florida by eight points and Michigan by eight points.

The president reportedly lashed out at his campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE when he was given polling data showing him behind Biden, CNN and The New York Times reported Wednesday.