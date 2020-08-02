Abrams: Trump 'doing his best to undermine our confidence' in voting system

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday that she’s worried the U.S. will be unable to “effectively count” all eligible votes in November's election because President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump nomination to be held in private: report Graham defends Trump on TikTok, backs Microsoft purchase Federal appeals court rejects Stormy Daniels libel case against Trump MORE is “doing his best to undermine our confidence.”

Abrams, who is considered a potential contender to be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate pick, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that she is not worried about Trump refusing to accept the election's results.

“I’m not worried about that,” she said. “What I’m worried about is that we will not be able to effectively count the votes of every eligible American because he’s doing his best to undermine our confidence in the process but worse, he’s doing his best to actually steal the vote.”

Abrams, who founded the election advocacy group Fair Fight, claimed Trump is attempting to undermine the Postal Service as many Americans are planning to vote by mail in the presidential election because of the pandemic.

“That means we have to be prepared,” she said. “And that means we have to have a Postal Service that is working.”

“But we also need the HEROES Act passed so cash-strapped states like Arkansas, like Georgia, like North Carolina, like Wisconsin can scale up and deliver an election that’s worthy of America,” she added, referencing the coronavirus stimulus bill that passed the House in May.

The former gubernatorial candidate also accused the president of “trying to distract us from his oversight and … failed leadership” during the coronavirus crisis.

“By invoking the notion that we cannot hold an election, cuts against hundreds of years of history,” Abrams said. “We had elections during the Civil War, during the Spanish flu, and we can have an election this time.”

The former gubernatorial candidate's comments come after Trump last week tweeted a proposal to delay the election because of concerns of fraud associated with mail-in ballots during the pandemic. There is no evidence that absentee or mail-in ballots increase voter fraud.

Abrams declined to answer whether or not she was still in the running to be Biden’s vice presidential pick.

“I will leave it to the Biden vetting team to answer questions about who’s in the running but we know whomever Joe Biden picks will be a good partner to help us turn this country around, restore the soul of America and build back better.”