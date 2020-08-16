Meadows says Harris is eligible to be vice president, pushing back on birther claims

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSunday shows preview: Mail-in voting, USPS funding dominates political debate before conventions Chris Wallace rips both parties for coronavirus package impasse: 'Pox on both their houses' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump goes birther again; no deal on COVID-19 package MORE said that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform Sunday shows preview: Mail-in voting, USPS funding dominates political debate before conventions Will Kamala Harris follow Al Gore's lead on climate change commitment? MORE (D-Calif.), who was named as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTlaib votes 'no' on Democratic party platform Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for 'worst fall' amid pandemic, flu season Battle looms over Biden health care plan if Democrats win big MORE's running mate last week, is eligible to serve as vice president, after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump's brother, Robert Trump, dies at 71 Trump to take part in each day at GOP convention: reports Trump breaks with CDC director on potential for 'worst fall' amid pandemic, flu season MORE discussed a conspiracy theory that raised doubts about her qualifications.

CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperJuan Williams: Keep the spotlight on Trump's COVID failure Chicago mayor: We can't let federal officials 'play police' in our city Coronavirus testing czar: Nobody on task force 'afraid to bring up anything' to Trump MORE asked Meadows on “State of the Union” on Sunday whether Harris was eligible to become vice president, prompting the chief of staff to answer, “Sure.”

Meadows’s remarks come as a false theory suggesting the California senator does not meet the required constitutional qualifications to be vice president because her parents were Jamaican and Indian immigrants has spread.

“This is not something that we're going to pursue,” Meadows said. “Actually, Jake, you and a number in the media, you all have spent more time on it than anybody in the White House has talking about this.”

“I'm more concerned with Kamala Harris's liberal ideas coming from San Francisco to the rest of America than I am whether she was – where she was born or anything else,” he added.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice president. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/kLcjgP4lYi — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 16, 2020

Trump on Saturday said that his reelection campaign would not be “pursuing” theories that doubt Harris’s eligibility.

"I know nothing about it, but it's not something that bothers me," Trump said during a news conference at his golf club in New Jersey, CNN reported. "I just don't know about it, but it's not something we will be pursuing."

The conspiracy primarily rose to the limelight through an op-ed published in Newsweek last week by Chapman University law professor John Eastman.

Trump acknowledged Eastman and the op-ed saying: "I heard today that she doesn't meet the requirements” and calling the professor “very highly qualified” and “brilliant,” according to CNN.

Newsweek ended up apologizing for running the op-ed, saying it “inevitably conveyed the ugly message that Senator Kamala Harris, a woman of color and the child of immigrants, was somehow not truly American.”

Trump promoted “birther” rumors about President Obama years ago that doubted his eligibility to be president by questioning whether he was born in the U.S.