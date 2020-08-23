Deputy campaign manager says Biden has not been tested for COVID-19

The deputy campaign manager for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Trump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Here are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot MORE said the former vice president has not been tested for COVID-19 and that he has also not had the virus.

Kate Bedingfield told ABC’s “This Week” that Biden has not been tested after the campaign declined to answer this week whether or not he received a test.

“He has not been tested,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosMail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Sunday shows - Mail-in voting controversy dominates ABC's Stephanopoulos spars with Trump adviser on mail-in voting: 'When the votes are thrown out, that shows that the system is working' MORE. “However, we have put the strictest protocols in place, and moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be.”

NEW: “He has not been tested; however, we have put the strictest protocols in place,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield tells @GStephanopoulos when asked if Joe Biden has been tested for COVID-19. https://t.co/P6iz1jjwYE pic.twitter.com/flY9bWMJ6x — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 23, 2020

Bedingfield also said that the former vice president has not had COVID-19.

She said the campaign has implemented “strict protocols" for those who are around Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump seeks to overcome eroding support among women Does Trump suffer from 'self-destructive syndrome'? Could Kamala Harris transform law enforcement as the vice president? MORE (D-Calif.) to undergo "appropriate testing."

Bedingfield also condemned the Trump administration for its vaccine development, suggesting there’s “a whole lot of reason to believe” it’s “being politically manipulated.”

“Unfortunately, this is consistent with the way the president has approached this crisis from the beginning,” she said.

“I think Americans are obviously eagerly awaiting a vaccine,” she added. “They need to feel confident that the process is not being politically manipulated and they also need to feel confident … that this administration is going to be able to get a vaccine equitably and quickly to people all across the country.”

Her comments come after Trump tweeted on Saturday alleging that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making it difficult for drug companies to test vaccines and treatments. He also hinted that FDA officials were delaying testing until after the election.