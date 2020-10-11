RNC chairwoman says media should focus on Biden's lack of answer on packing Supreme Court

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielSunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Trump, Biden campaigns clash over debate timing, formats Internal memo links 34 coronavirus cases to White House: report MORE said Sunday that “all the media’s" focus should be on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic poll shows neck-and-neck race brewing in Florida House district Nebraska district could prove pivotal for Biden in November Bringing Black men back home MORE’s refusal to answer whether he would pack the Supreme Court if elected.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan questioned McDaniel on “Face The Nation” about the Trump campaign’s plans for any in-person fundraisers leading up to the election and whether coronavirus restrictions would be implemented.

McDaniel responded by saying, “We’re going to do everything that we need to do, but let’s go back to the issue Margaret. You have a candidate running for president right now… doing an absolute power grab.”

“Joe Biden is running on the biggest power grab in history, and you guys want to talk about fundraising protocols?” she asked.

“I want to ask what the president ‘s doing in the next few days because you are 23 days from an election,” Brennan said.

McDaniel simultaneously said, “[Biden's] going to say he’s gonna stack the Supreme Court, get rid of the filibuster and he’s being given a free pass.”

“This should be all the media’s focused on,” she added. “I understand you don’t like Donald Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea unveils large intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade Trump no longer considered a risk to transmit COVID-19, doctor says New ad from Trump campaign features Fauci MORE. I understand [you] don’t like Republicans. You have a Democrat running on the biggest power grab – the absolute biggest power grab in the history of our country and reshaping the United States of America and not answering the question. That’s all we should be talking about.”

Biden has repeatedly avoided answering questions about whether he would pack the Supreme Court as president if Republicans confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a justice before the election.

When Brennan said on Sunday, “I think you answered the question 'yes' in resuming in-person fundraisers with the president,” the RNC chairwoman responded “Who cares?”

“Who cares if we have fundraisers when you have a candidate running to upend … checks and balances in the third branch of government,” she added.

IN PERSON FUNDRAISING DURING #COVID? "We're going to do everything we need to do" @gopchairwoman tells @margbrennan.



"Who cares if we have fundraisers?" the @RNC chair adds when pushed on health precautions. WATCH → pic.twitter.com/MaEVaYufjY — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 11, 2020

--Updated at 11:35 a.m.