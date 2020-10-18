Priebus expecting Trump win in election that will go 'down to the wire'

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus Reinhold (Reince) Richard PriebusSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 Leaked audio shows Trump touted low Black voter turnout in 2016: report Meadows joins White House facing reelection challenges MORE said Sunday that he is expecting President Trump Donald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces 'encouraging news on testing' for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of 'Fortunate Son' MORE to win in an election that will go “down to the wire.”

Priebus told CBS’s “Face The Nation” that a Washington Post report that said he is concerned about Trump’s chances in the upcoming election is “not at all” true.

“I'm not concerned about that at all,” he said. “I’m concerned about early vote. I'm concerned about absentee ballot voting, but I'm always worried about early vote and absentee ballot voting.”

The former also RNC chairman noted that the coronavirus pandemic is bringing “unprecedented times” in the election.

“This is something that's going to come down to the wire, and I hope and expect the president to win,” Priebus said.

Priebus also said swing state polls, in which Trump appears to be trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris 'the best' after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE, are “really, really complicated to measure.”

“Yes, it's a little bit down in the suburbs,” he told host Margaret Brennan. “But the hard thing for these pollsters, Margaret, as you bring up, is that they can't measure this kind of disparity between the rural parts of this country and what's happening in the suburbs.”

Priebus said he was “slightly encouraged” by the CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday that showed Biden ahead of Trump by 5 percentage points in Wisconsin, saying the RealClearPolitics average in 2016 showed Trump trailing by 6 and a half points before the president won the state.