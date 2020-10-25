Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats must focus on winning White House for Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezProgressive lawmakers call for United Nations probe into DHS 'human rights abuses' OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments | Energy Dept. exempts quick dishwashers from existing efficiency standards | Ocasio-Cortez says having Green New Deal would have helped handle COVID-19 pandemic Ocasio-Cortez says Biden vote can be 'tactical' effort to support marginalized communities MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that Democrats need to focus on winning the election before pushing for specific policies from a potential Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE administration.

“I don’t want us to start counting our chickens before they hatch,” she said. “I think we need to focus on winning the White House period,” citing that the race remains close in several battleground states such as Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The New York progressive told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats and young voters have to prioritize helping Democratic nominee Biden win the presidential election, saying it will be a “luxury” to be able to lobby a Democratic administration.

“We need to make sure that we win this White House,” she said. “Frankly, I think it would be privilege and would be a luxury for us to talk about what we would lobby Democratic and how we would push the next Democratic administration."

Ocasio-Cortez said she thinks young voters are “disciplined,” “realistic” and “pragmatic” about their vote and will side with Biden.

“There is no question that Joe Biden is a much better person in that position to be receptive... than Donald Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE.”

“I think young people are actually quite disciplined and quite realistic and pragmatic in their vote,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says. “There is no question that Joe Biden is a much better person in that position to be receptive... than Donald Trump” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6jhK57Vtdv — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 25, 2020

She added it will be “critically important that the Biden administration appoint progressive leaders” when asked if Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Trump mocks Joe Biden's drive-in rallies at North Carolina event Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' MORE (I-Vt.) should be offered a cabinet position if Biden wins.

Ocasio-Cortez backed Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign.