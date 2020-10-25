Pence travel questioned after aides test positive

Trump administration and campaign officials faced questioning on Sunday about Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Health Care: Following debate, Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus | Study: Universal mask-wearing could save 130,000 lives | Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session MORE’s planned travel in the upcoming week after reports revealed two of his top aides tested positive for COVID-19.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSenate Health Committee chair asks Cuomo, Newsom to 'stop second guessing' FDA on vaccine efficacy Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Trump hasn't asked Barr to open investigation into Bidens, McEnany says MORE defended Pence’s campaign travel on CNN’s “State of the Union,” promoting the administration’s argument that Pence serves as an essential worker and is allowed to continue campaigning in person.

Meadows declined to say how many people in the vice president’s office have contracted coronavirus, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that “we don’t give out that kind of information.”

The chief of staff stressed that Pence is “wearing a mask, socially distancing and when he goes up to speak he will take the mask off, put it back on.” The vice president was not wearing a mask while speaking at a rally in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, and adviser Marty Obst both tested positive for COVID-19, but the vice president himself has tested negative for the virus twice.

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiSunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Senate needs to confirm Judge Barrett before Election Day The Memo: Biden landslide creeps into view MORE on Sunday also stood by Pence’s campaigning, noting on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump knocks idea of a 'female socialist president' Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' Watch live: Biden participates in HBCU homecoming MORE (D-Calif.) the Democratic vice presidential nominee, continued her campaign after a staffer tested positive.

“I’m sure he’ll do what’s necessary and what’s appropriate,” Lewandowski said, referring to Pence. “And look, we’ve also seen Kamala Harris’s team — members of her team come down with COVID and she took the necessary precautions.”

Harris's communications director, Liz Allen, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, prompting the senator to cancel some planned travel to Oct. 18. But Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has said Harris was not in close contact with Allen or another aide who tested positive.

While Obst was last in contact with Pence about a week ago, Short has been in frequent contact with the vice president.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines instruct those who were in close contact with a person with COVID-19 to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the individual.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristiePence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Documents show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report A Nixon playbook will fail on the debate stage MORE (R) told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he was surprised Pence was staying on the campaign trail after his aides' positive tests.

"I think everybody's got to put the health of the people they're going to be in touch with first," Christie said.

“You got to keep yourself away from everybody and I'm a little bit surprised," he added.

Christie previously tested positive and was hospitalized for COVID-19 for a week after attending President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE to the Supreme Court – an event that top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciScience seeks truth, Trump denies it Fauci says US may want to mandate masks amid COVID-19 surges Trump, Biden final arguments at opposite ends on COVID-19 MORE described as a “superspreader event.”

Trump, first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Documents show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report Two Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 MORE and their son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month days after the nomination event. The president was hospitalized for three days, and several high-profile Republicans and officials subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The apparent outbreak in Pence’s office occurred weeks after the White House surge.

As Election Day looms slightly more than a week away, Pence is expected to step up his travel, including to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Minnesota in upcoming days.

Trump reelection campaign events with the president or vice president have gathered hundreds, usually outdoors, with the majority of the crowd not socially distancing or wearing masks.

Cases in the U.S. have surged recently, reaching a record of 85,085 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday, according to The New York Times.