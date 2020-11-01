Rick Scott says it's Trump rallygoers' 'responsibility' to decide whether to social distance and wear masks

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said Sunday that it’s the responsibility of President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in Iowa Biden campaign cancels event in Texas after pro-Trump cars surrounded its bus Obama shooting three pointer while campaigning for Biden goes viral MORE’s rallygoers’ to decide for themselves whether to socially distance and wear masks.

“All of us, all of us need to wear a mask, we need to social distance,” Scott said on CNN's "State of the Union."

“These are your own constituents, your own citizens who are not abiding by health protocols,” Tapper said.

“Jake, everybody’s gotta take this seriously,” Scott answered. “You should wear your mask. You should social distance. But it’s your responsibility to make these decisions for yourself.”

“And there’s a way to do these things safely and that’s what my expectation is that every American does that,” he added.

Scott emphasized that although the country has made progress on testing and therapeutics, "we’re still not where we need to be yet.”

Trump has held many in-person rallies in the past month as Election Day now looms two days away. Public health officials have criticized the president’s rallies as many attendees do not wear masks and social distance.

The U.S. is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases as the election approaches, recording almost 100,000 cases in one day on Friday.