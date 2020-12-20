Granholm: Biden wants to take advantage of 'economic opportunity' in fighting climate change

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm Jennifer GranholmBiden: Federal government 'has long-broken promises to Native American tribes' Sunday shows preview: US rolls out first doses of coronavirus vaccine; Congress close on stimulus deal Biden's energy and climate appointments: A return to 'the swamp' MORE (D), President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCHC urges Biden to choose Latinos to head Education Department, SBA: report Louisiana Rep.-elect hospitalized as a precaution for COVID-19 infection Biden and Netanyahu can carefully nourish U.S.-Israeli ties MORE's nominee for Energy secretary, said on Sunday that Biden is hoping to take advantage of the "economic opportunity" of combating climate change.

"I am so excited about this George because this combating climate change is such an economic opportunity for this country there's going to be trillions of dollars spent globally on combating climate change by countries around the world," said Granholm on ABC's "This Week."

"Every country is going to be buying solar panels and they're going to be buying wind turbines and they're going to be buying electric vehicles and the batteries and they're going to upgrade their electric grids," Granholm said.



"We could be producing that material, those products here in the United States, and stamping the Made in America and exporting them around the country. We need to be the leader, rather than passive bystanders or otherwise we're going to allow other countries like China and others who are fighting to be able to corner this market," she added.

According to Granholm, Biden's focus for the Energy Department is "taking advantage of the economic opportunity" in building products that help to combat climate change.

News of Granholm's nomination was welcomed by climate activists, with Greenpeace USA Senior Climate Campaigner Lisa Ramsden saying they were "glad that President-elect Biden is listening to the thousands of climate justice activists who opposed fossil fuel representatives like Ernest Moniz Ernest Jeffrey MonizBiden to select Granholm as Energy secretary: reports Progressive group slams Biden White House pick over tie to fossil fuel industry OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump takes major step toward Alaska wildlife refuge drilling opposed by Biden | Grijalva backs Haaland for Interior Secretary | Obama alumni considered top picks for Biden Energy secretary MORE for Secretary of Energy."

Moniz, a former Energy secretary during the Obama administration, has faced scrutiny for his ties to the fossil fuel industry.