Sunday shows: Manchin in the spotlight after pivotal role in coronavirus aid debate

By The Hill staff - 03/07/21 11:37 AM EST
 
Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinFormer national security officials back stalled Pentagon nominee Graham on proposed return of talking filibuster: 'I would talk 'til I fell over' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Forget about comity in Congress MORE (D-W.Va.), who over the weekend played a critical role in advancing — and delaying — President BidenJoe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Advocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism MORE’s sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, appeared on multiple Sunday morning political interview shows.

The moderate senator discussed prospects for a minimum wage increase and House-passed voting rights legislation in the upper chamber.

Guests also discussed the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and decisions by some governors to lift public health mandates.

Read The Hill's complete coverage below.

Manchin: Every member of the Senate thinks minimum wage should increase
By JOHN BOWDEN 
 
Moderate West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) predicted that the Senate would be able to reach a compromise to raise the minimum wage nationally.

Speaking with CNN's "State of the Union," Manchin told host Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperFormer coronavirus testing czar says it's 'very important' for Trump to encourage followers to get vaccinated WaPo critic chastises CNN for its 'love-a-thon' interviews between Cuomo brothers Fauci says he has 'great degree of confidence' pandemic guidelines loosen by July 4 MORE that he believed every single member of the upper chamber supported a minimum wage increase, while adding that the disagreement was over how much it should be.

 
 
Manchin on his moderate role: 'I didn't lobby for this position'
By JOSEPH CHOI
 
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Sunday shot down suggestions that Democrats are now forced to cater to him as he has become one of the most prominent moderate lawmakers in a 50-50 Senate.

 
 
Manchin unmoved on filibuster, keeps door cracked open on reconciliation for voting rights bill
By ZACK BUDRYK 
 
“I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster. I will change my mind if we need to go to a reconciliation to where we have to get something done once I know they have process into it,” Manchin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also." 
Read the full story here
 
 
White House says Biden would prefer to not end filibuster
By JOHN BOWDEN
 
Communications director Kate BedingfieldKate BedingfieldSunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation - Relief bill to become law; Cuomo in trouble All eyes on Manchin after COVID-19 aid passes Senate MORE told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that President Biden remains committed to winning Republican support even after no GOP lawmakers broke with their party in either chamber to vote for the $1.9 trillion relief bill.
Read the full story here
 
 
Fauci: Current virus plateau 'unacceptable'
By ZACK BUDRYK
 
“Historically, if you look back at the different surges we’ve had, when they come down and start to plateau at a very high level… plateauing at a level of [60,000] to 70,000 new cases per day is not an acceptable level, that is really very high.”
Read the full story here
 
 
Former Biden COVID-19 adviser: 'We are in the eye of the hurricane right now'
By JOSEPH CHOI
 
Michael Osterholm, a former Biden adviser on COVID-19, warned on Sunday that although progress was being made in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the threat from new virus variants still loomed.
Read the full story here
 
 
Mississippi governor defends ending mask mandate
By JOHN BOWDEN 
 
Mississippi's Republican governor, Tate Reeves, on Sunday defended his decision to roll back restrictions on businesses and end Mississippi's mask mandate, saying the levels of COVID-19 in his state did not warrant such measures remaining in place.
Read the full story here
 
 
Ohio governor on continued mask order: 'We can't give up the defense'
By JOSEPH CHOI
 
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWineMike DeWineAll Massachusetts residents will be eligible for vaccine on April 19 Ohio expanding vaccine eligibility to those aged 16 and older Sunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer MORE (R) on Sunday defended his state’s continued mask mandate as fellow Republican governors lift pandemic-related restrictions in their own states.
Read the full story here
 
 
Arkansas governor: Removal of coronavirus restrictions an 'off-ramp'
By ZACK BUDRYK
 
Arkansas Gov. Asa HutchinsonAsa HutchinsonGOP governor: Time for 'heavy-handed' COVID-19 restrictions to fall by the 'wayside' New Arkansas abortion law a sign of the times Sunday shows preview: Democrats declare victory on COVID-19 stimulus; Vaccination efforts provide hope for summer MORE (R), one of several governors from both parties to announce a reversal of coronavirus restrictions, defended his decision Sunday, saying he viewed the rollback in his state as an “off-ramp” that could be adjusted if infections spike.
Read the full story here
 
 
Michigan governor touts J&J vaccine after Detroit mayor turns down doses
By JOHN BOWDEN 
 
The governor of Michigan is defending the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, saying she would get it herself should it be available when she is eligible to be vaccinated.
Read the full story here
 
 
New Jersey governor: 'I'm confident in the numbers' on nursing home outbreaks
By ZACK BUDRYK
 
Amid reported investigations into New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoYankees and Mets will allow some fans in stadiums starting April 1 Alcohol industry seeks to lock in pandemic gains Cuomo's office opens its own investigation into groping allegations: report MORE’s (D) office handling of statistics around coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said Sunday he was “confident” in his state's data.
Read the full story here
 
 
Pentagon chief: Response to rocket attack in Iraq will be 'thoughtful' and 'appropriate'
By ZACK BUDRYK
 
“We're still developing the intelligence. We're encouraging the Iraqis to move as fast as they can to investigate the incident and they are doing that. But you can expect that we will always hold people accountable for their acts,” Defense Secretary Lloyd AustinLloyd AustinUS and China spar at outset of first meeting in Alaska Marine Corps commandant says China, Russia to pose biggest challenges for years Overnight Defense: Biden's stalled Pentagon nominee gets major support | Blinken presses China on North Korea ahead of meeting | Army will not return medals to soldier Trump pardoned MORE said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Read the full story here
 
 
