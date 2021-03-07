Sunday shows: Manchin in the spotlight after pivotal role in coronavirus aid debate

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinFormer national security officials back stalled Pentagon nominee Graham on proposed return of talking filibuster: 'I would talk 'til I fell over' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Forget about comity in Congress MORE (D-W.Va.), who over the weekend played a critical role in advancing — and delaying — President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors Advocates demand transparency in Biden migrant facilities The Memo: America faces long war with extremism MORE’s sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, appeared on multiple Sunday morning political interview shows.

The moderate senator discussed prospects for a minimum wage increase and House-passed voting rights legislation in the upper chamber.

Guests also discussed the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and decisions by some governors to lift public health mandates.

Manchin on his moderate role: 'I didn't lobby for this position' By JOSEPH CHOI Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Sunday shot down suggestions that Democrats are now forced to cater to him as he has become one of the most prominent moderate lawmakers in a 50-50 Senate. Read the full story here

Manchin unmoved on filibuster, keeps door cracked open on reconciliation for voting rights bill By ZACK BUDRYK “I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster. I will change my mind if we need to go to a reconciliation to where we have to get something done once I know they have process into it,” Manchin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also." Read the full story here

Fauci: Current virus plateau 'unacceptable' By ZACK BUDRYK “Historically, if you look back at the different surges we’ve had, when they come down and start to plateau at a very high level… plateauing at a level of [60,000] to 70,000 new cases per day is not an acceptable level, that is really very high.” Read the full story here

Former Biden COVID-19 adviser: 'We are in the eye of the hurricane right now' By JOSEPH CHOI Michael Osterholm, a former Biden adviser on COVID-19, warned on Sunday that although progress was being made in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the threat from new virus variants still loomed. Read the full story here

Mississippi governor defends ending mask mandate By JOHN BOWDEN Mississippi's Republican governor, Tate Reeves, on Sunday defended his decision to roll back restrictions on businesses and end Mississippi's mask mandate, saying the levels of COVID-19 in his state did not warrant such measures remaining in place. Read the full story here