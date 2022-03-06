trending:

Sunday Talk Shows

Sunday shows – Ukraine no-fly zone discussions dominate

by The Hill staff - 03/06/22 11:32 AM ET

Discussions centered on a no-fly zone over Ukraine dominated the Sunday morning political interview shows.

Multiple guests were questioned about the topic, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised during a call with U.S. lawmakers on Saturday. Biden administration officials, however, have that the move could easily escalate the Russia-Ukraine conflict into a wider war.

Read The Hill’s complete coverage below.

Rubio says implementing no-fly zone over Ukraine ‘means starting World War III’
By RACHEL SCULLY
 
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that implementing a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine would result in World War III, noting that he is “not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means.”

“A no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I’m not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means,” Rubio told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.
Read the full story here
 
 

A no-fly zone would give Russia ‘opportunity’ to attack US, Europe says Ernst
By JOSEPH CHOI 
 
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, said on Sunday that if NATO sets up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested, then Russia will have the “opportunity” to attack the U.S. or Europe.
Read the full story here
 
 

Manchin calls for keeping no-fly zone as one option to help Ukraine
By MYCHAEL SCHNELL
 
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said the U.S. should keep the option of establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the table as part of several suggestions to support Ukrainians.
Read the full story here
 
 

Rick Scott on putting US troops in Ukraine: ‘I don’t think you should ever take it off the table’
By LEXI LONAS 
 
“You should always keep all your options open … I don’t think you should ever take it off the table,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla. said in response to a question on whether he’d ever support the U.S. sending troops to Ukraine.
Read the full story here
 
 

Blinken: ‘Active discussion’ ongoing on banning import of Russian oil
By MYCHAEL SCHNELL
 
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the U.S. is engaging in an “active discussion” regarding whether or not to ban Russian oil imports.
Read the full story here
 
 

Murphy calls for replacing Russian oil with renewable energy in case of potential ban
By JOSEPH CHOI 
 
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) said on Sunday that if the U.S. decides to ban Russian energy imports, he would like to see the gap in energy production filled with renewable energy on top of domestic fossil fuel production.
Read the full story here
 
 

European Commission president calls for ‘strong and clear investigation’ into possible Russian war crimes
By MYCHAEL SCHNELL
 
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday called for a “strong and clear investigation” into potential Russian war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine.
Read the full story here
 
 

Rubio on failed cease-fire: ‘The Russians never keep their word’
By MYCHAEL SCHNELL
 
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during an interview on Sunday said “the Russians never keep their word,” pointing to a failed cease-fire in Mariupol that was meant to help evacuate citizens from the besieged Ukrainian city.
Read the full story here
 
 

Rubio stops short of rejecting Graham’s call to assassinate Putin
By MYCHAEL SCHNELL
 
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday stopped short of criticizing and rejecting a suggestion by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in which the South Carolina Republican called for “somebody in Russia” to take out Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Read the full story here
 
 

Ukrainian ambassador: ‘What democracy can feel safe right now?’
By JOSEPH CHOI
 
The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. on Sunday warned that other democracies would not remain safe if Russia’s aggression against her country is not stopped.
Read the full story here
 
 

GOP Sen. Rick Scott signals he is willing to consider voting for Jackson
By LEXI LONAS 
 
Republican Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) signaled he is willing to consider voting for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, in an interview airing Sunday on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.”
Read the full story here
 
 

